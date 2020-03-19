Virus spreads to more Wisconsin counties, people

MADISON, WI (AP)—The coronavirus outbreak has spread to 21 counties in Wisconsin and 155 people based on the latest figures from the state Department of Health Services.

The latest figures released Thursday were up from 106 in 14 counties on Wednesday.

Health officials say there is now community spread of COVID-19 in Brown County. There had been community spread identified previously only in Milwaukee, Dane and Kenosha counties.

No deaths have been reported in Wisconsin. The state health department did not release details about how many of those who tested positive are being treated in hospitals or are recovering at home.