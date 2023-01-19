Visit Kenosha Names Photos of the Year

KENOSHA, WI (VISIT KENOSHA)–Visit Kenosha has selected the winners of its 2022 Picture Your Kenosha Photo Contest.

The First Place photo was taken by Jeff Grimes of Kenosha.

He took a photo of his red and white 1956 Mercury Medalist next to the red and white “Pittsburgh” Electric Streetcar in Downtown Kenosha.

The Second Place photo was taken by Rebecca Slye of Pleasant Prairie.

She took the “Cheerful Fall Walk” photo of her nephews at Hawthorn Hollow.

The Third Place photo was taken by Liza Smith of Kenosha. She took a photo of her daughter at a Kenosha beach.

Each winner will be awarded a dining gift certificate.

You can view the photos here