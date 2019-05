KENOSHA, WI–The visitation for the Kenosha teen allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend is this afternoon.

The family and friends of Kaylie Juga will gather at the Piasecki-Althaus Funeral Home today from 2 until 7 PM.

Funeral Services and interment will be private.

Her alleged killer, Martice Fuller, is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday. He’s charged as an adult with first degree intentional homicide, 1st degree attempted homicide and armed burglary.