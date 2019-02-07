WLIP Voice of Lake County 2/7/19

“Johns” Arrests Lake County

Vander Tuuk 2-7-19

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have announced multiple arrests of those soliciting sexual acts. The so-called “John’s” were taken into custody as part of a joint national effort which has led to over 9-thousand arrests over the past 8 years. The most recent operation took place in the 41-hundred block of Fountain Square Place in Waukegan, and led to 14 arrests. Those taken into custody were all males, ranging in age from 26 to 67. The suspects came from areas including Waukegan, Kenosha, Wilmette, McHenry and Zion.

Former Lake County State Rep Pleads Not Guilty in Sexual Images Case

Vander Tuuk 2-7-19

(Waukegan, IL) A former state representative with Lake County ties, has pleaded not guilty to 12 felony counts of disseminating private sexual images. Nick Sauer was forced to resign his District 51 House seat last year, after allegations surfaced, that he posted explicit images of an ex-girlfriend using a fake social media account. After he was charged in January, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s office said their investigation revealed at least one other victim. Each charge against the 36-year-old could carry a sentence from probation, to 3 years in prison. Sauer is currently free on bond, trial has been scheduled for August.

Flooding Des Plaines River

Vander Tuuk 2-7-19

(Gurnee, IL) Recent rains, and melting snow have led to a flooding situation on one of Lake County’s major rivers. As of this morning the Des Plaines River near Russell had pushed into the flood stage, with levels near Gurnee and Lincolnshire sitting just below that line…though they are predicted to surpass it. Flood advisories have been posted for the Fox River on the western edge of the county, though the concerns there, and on the Chain o’ Lakes are not as immediate.

Illinois Senate committee OKs $15 minimum wage

Associated Press 2-7-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) An Illinois Senate committee has OK’d increasing the minimum wage in Illinois to $15 over the next six years. Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford’s measure won approval 13-6 on a party-line vote Wednesday in the Executive Committee. The plan would increase the minimum wage from $8.25 an hour to $9.25 on Jan. 1, 2020. After going to $10 on July 1, 2020, it would increase $1 each Jan. 1 until 2025. Gov. J.B. Pritzker campaigned on the plan and has asked Democrats who control the General Assembly to send him a bill to sign by the time he lays out his budget proposal in two weeks. Republicans oppose the idea. They say it increases too quickly for businesses to absorb the cost. The Illinois Retail Merchants’ Association wants to see wages tiered to varying costs of living across the state.