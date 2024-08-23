Volcano Erupts Again In Iceland

People watch as the night sky is illuminated caused by the eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula of south-west Iceland seen from the capital city of Reykjavik, Monday Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson)

GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — A volcano in southwestern Iceland is erupting for the sixth time since December, spewing lava through a new fissure on the Reykjanes Peninsula.

The eruption began after 9 p.m. Thursday, and within the hour, a 2.4-mile fissure cut through the Sundhnk crater.

The eruption has forced road closures, but the lava is not flowing toward the town of Grindavik.

It was largely evacuated in December when the volcano came to life after being dormant for 800 years.

The few people who had returned were forced out once again Thursday night as winds blew plumes of toxic gas over the town.

The Blue Lagoon geothermal spa — one of Iceland’s biggest tourist attractions — was also evacuated, according to reports.