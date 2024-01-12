Volo Man Charged in Overdose Death of Fellow Volo Resident

(Volo, IL) Charges have been filed against a Volo man, in connection with another Volo man’s death last summer. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Jerry Gray is accused of selling a fatal dose of fentanyl laced pills to a 33-year-old man last August, who then overdosed and died. The investigation eventually led to warrants against Gray, and he was arrested on Wednesday. The 29-year-old now faces a class X felony charge of drug induced homicide. Officials say since the victim died at a McHenry County hospital, their prosecutors will handle the case.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-12-24)