Volo Shooting Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

(Volo, IL) A shooting in Volo left one teen dead, and one teen injured. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday to a fight in progress. When they arrived, they found one 17-year-old dead of gunshots wounds, and another seriously injured by gunfire.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation shows that a 35-year-old Round Lake Beach man had discovered his vehicle, which had been stolen days before, with the teens inside. A short chase ensued, but the stolen vehicle ran out of gas, and a fight ensured, which ended with the shootings.

The 35-year-old was slightly injured, but remained on the scene.

The investigation into the situation is ongoing, and no charges have yet been filed.