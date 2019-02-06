Vos, Fitzgerald push for tolling to fund roads

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders are advocating again for tolls to help fund Wisconsin road repairs.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald both said tolling could generate needed revenue for road repairs during a round table discussion at a Wisconsin Counties Association meeting Wednesday in Madison.

Fitzgerald said he doesn’t see how any state solves transportation infrastructure problems without some form of open-road tolling. He says tolling could generate billions of dollars instead of millions of dollars. He says raising the gas tax won’t create enough money.

Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker used his veto pen to erase a $2.5 million study of interstate tolling from the last state budget.

Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz dismissed the GOP leaders’ remarks, saying they’ve been talking about tolling for years.