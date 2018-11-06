VOTE TODAY-Here’s What You Need to Know

KENOSHA, WI–It’s Election Day and there are many races and referendums on the ballot today. Polls in Wisconsin are open from 7 AM until 8 PM and in Illinois from 6 AM until 7 PM. On the Wisconsin side, voters in Kenosha County will decide between Sheriff David Beth and challenger David Zoerner.

Voters will also choose House Speaker Paul Ryan’s successor in Wisconsin’s first congressional district between Republican Bryan Steil and Democrat Randy Bryce. Senator Tammy Baldwin is looking to retain her seat against Republican challenger Leah Vukmir and Governor Scott Walker is trying to do the same against Wisconsin Schools Chief Tony Evers.

Wisconsin voters will need to bring a valid ID to the polls. That could be a Wisconsin driver’s license, a state-issued photo ID card, a U.S. military ID card, a tribal ID card, a U.S. passport or a student photo ID issued by a Wisconsin university with an expiration date no later than two years after the date of issue.

On the Illinois side the big race is also for governor between Bruce Rauner and J.B. Pritzker. There will also be several referendum questions on your ballot depending on where you live. You can see what is on your ballot by visiting myvote.wi.gov or elections.il.gov.