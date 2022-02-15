Vote: Wisconsin Spring Primary Tuesday

Voting Booths

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Tuesday is Spring Primary Day in Wisconsin.

Polls are open between 7 AM and 8 PM and there’s only one countywide race in Kenosha.

The race to replace County Executive Jim Kreuser will be trimmed from three to two with Jerry Gulley, Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, and Samantha Kerkman on the ballot.

There are other primaries depending on where you live.

The top vote getters in today’s races will square off in the Spring General Election on Tuesday April 5th.

You can register to vote at the polls with proof of residency and you will need an ID to cast a ballot. You can get more information here.