Voters Cast Ballots despite Coronavirus Pandemic

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Wisconsin has increased by 15 as reported Tuesday as voters were casting ballots in person at the polls statewide. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that deaths increased from 77 on Monday to 92 on Tuesday. The overall number of confirmed cases rose from 2,440 to nearly 2,600. The numbers came as Gov. Tony Evers urged people to be as safe as they can when voting. Evers said he was “overwhelmed by the bravery, resilience, and heroism of those who are defending our democracy” by voting and working at the polls.