Voting Laws in Wisconsin-State Rep. Samantha Kerkman(R-Salem Lakes)

Voting Booths

The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature approved bills last week that would make absentee voting more difficult.

The proposals were all but certain to be vetoed by Gov. Evers. GOP lawmakers say they are needed to address issues that arose during last year’s presidential election.

Wisconsin Democrats say Republicans are perpetuating a lie.

Republicans say they’re trying to restore confidence in elections.

State Rep. Samantha Kerkman(R-Salem Lakes) joined Wake Up Kenosha to discuss the issue…