Wadsworth Woman Charged With Hitting Squad

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

WADSWORTH, IL—A Wadsworth woman is charged for reportedly striking a squad car while drunk.

47 year old Corey Kirschhoffer reportedly struck the squad which was pulled over on Wadsworth Road just east of Delaney Road just after 10:30 Wednesday night.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that the deputy had the squad lights on.

Kirschhoffer is charged with DUI and violating Scott’s Law by failing to yield to an emergency vehicle.

No injuries were reported.