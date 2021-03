3/12/21

With the opening of the new downtown Kenosha parking garage last week, anyone can park for free. There is one condition. Former Kenosha aldermanĀ Steve Casey, in his “One Man’s Opinion” segment on WLIP’s Wake Up Kenosha w/Bill & Pete, has more…

Casey went on to say that maybe overnight guests at The Stella Hotel and Ballroom in Kenosha may have an agreement with the city…

Hear the entire “One Man’s Opinion” w/Steve Casey here…