Walk-In Openings at Kenosha Vaccine Clinic

Woman receiving an injection in her arm

The Kenosha County Public Health COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic at the old Shopko will be accepting walk-in clients over the coming days. There are currently plenty of shots available. This week’s schedule is:

Wednesday, April 28: 1 to 7 p.m.

Friday, April 30: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, May 1: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As always, this is open to anyone age 16 or older who lives, works or studies in Kenosha County.