Walker alleges Democratic foe Evers plagiarized material

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is alleging his Democratic opponent Tony Evers plagiarized material that was part of the state budget request submitted by the education department he runs.

Walker made the charge on Friday, hours before Walker and Evers were to meet in their first debate . Polls show the race is a tossup.

Walker’s campaign first shared the four sections of Evers’ budget taken without attribution from other sources to Politico, which reported on it Friday.

Evers says in a statement that “the document should have used proper citations” and “that should not distract from the proactive, positive vision we put forth.”

Evers says he’s directed his staff at the Department of Public Instruction to revise its citation protocol “to prevent this from happening going forward.”