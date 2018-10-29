Walker begins ‘closing arguments’ with new ad

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is beginning what his campaign is calling closing arguments for re-election with a new television ad touting Wisconsin’s economy.

The spot is a montage of Walker touring manufacturing plants, chatting with people wearing hard hats, talking with students and visiting with senior citizens.

Walker narrates, saying more people are working in Wisconsin than ever before, which means more opportunities for graduates to stay in the state. He says the strong economy has enabled him to lower taxes and increase funding for schools, worker training, infrastructure and health care.

The ad doesn’t mention Walker’s opponent, Democrat Tony Evers.

Walker’s campaign spokesman, Austin Altenburg, says the ad begins running statewide Monday. He says the spot is the beginning of Walker’s “closing arguments” with eight days until Election Day.

He declined to say how much the campaign is spending on the ad.