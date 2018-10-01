Walker calls for expanding home tax credit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is emphasizing his call for increasing by 50 percent a tax credit that’s available to low income older people to help them afford to remain in their homes.

Walker on Monday released a new ad touting his idea to expand the maximum homestead tax credit from $1,168 to $1,752. He also wants to increase the maximum income for people who can claim the credit from $24,680 to $37,020.

The credit is available for people over age 62 and is designed to help them afford to live in their homes.

Also on Monday, Democrat Tony Evers unveiled a host of government reforms he wants to enact, including creating a nonpartisan redistricting commission and doing away with the economic development agency created under Walker.