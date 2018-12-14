Walker Calls For Lame Duck Bills; Makes Kimberly Clark Deal

MADISON WI (AP)–Gov. Scott Walker has called for Republicans’ lame-duck legislation to be delivered to his office, starting the countdown to signing the package. Walker called for the bills Thursday. He now has six days to sign them. His spokesman, Tom Evenson, declined to say when he would act. They give Republicans control of the state job-creation agency, block Evers from withdrawing Wisconsin from a multistate lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act and prevent him from seeking to withdraw a federal waiver allowing the state to force Medicaid recipients to work to receive benefits.

Gov. Scott Walker has reached a deal with consumer-products giant Kimberly-Clark Corp. worth up to $28 million over five years to keep a plant open and save nearly 400 jobs. The deal Walker announced Thursday at the plant in Neenah was reached under powers Walker currently has but that would be taken away under a bill passed last week. The deal with Kimberly-Clark was made through the state’s economic development agency. Under the lame-duck bill, the Legislature, not the governor, would have to approve of such deals in the future. Under the deal, Kimberly-Clark will have to retain 388 jobs with an annual payroll of over $30 million. Walker says Kimberly-Clark will also invest up to $200 million at the plant over the next five years.