Walker defends manufacturing credit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is defending a tax break for manufacturers and farmers that his opponent Democrat Tony Evers wants to repeal.

Walker touted the manufacturing and agriculture tax credit during a speech at a meeting of the state chamber of commerce Tuesday.

Walker signed the tax credit at issue into law. It virtually eliminates the tax on income from manufacturing activity in Wisconsin.

Walker says repealing the tax credit would wipe out progress made to bring back manufacturing jobs.

Evers’ spokeswoman Britt Cudaback says Wisconsin’s economy may be working for wealthy corporate interests, but not families. Evers has said eliminating it would help to make the state’s tax system fairer for working class people.