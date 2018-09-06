Walker: Flood damage tops $200 million

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says severe flooding has caused more than $200 million in damage.

The governor tweeted Thursday morning that estimates put the damage at $208.7 million overall, including $98.2 million in damage to homes, $40.8 million in damage to businesses and $69.6 million to public infrastructure.

Wisconsin Emergency Management spokeswoman Lori Getter says that number is expected to rise. State and local officials are still responding to rising waters and haven’t gotten full damage estimates yet.

She says Federal Emergency Management Agency survey teams are planning to spend at least a week in Wisconsin assessing damage. She says that data will be used to make a request for federal disaster assistance.