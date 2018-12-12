Walker: Line-item vetoes likely on some bills

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says he’s considering at least one line-item veto of bills passed by Republican lawmakers in a lame-duck session that would cut into the powers of the Democrat who defeated him.

Walker told reporters Tuesday he might look for other line-item possibilities. He didn’t give specifics Tuesday other than to say they involve appropriations.

Walker posted a lengthy message on Facebook earlier Tuesday giving the strongest sign yet that he’s likely to sign most of the legislation into law.

Democrats have criticized the measures pushed through last week as a power grab that undermines not just Gov.-elect Tony Evers but also the Democrat taking over as attorney general.

Walker downplayed that, saying that Evers will still have a lot of power.

