Walker outraises Evers in August, has more money on hand

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Gov. Scott Walker has outraised opponent Tony Evers in August, despite an influx of cash for the Democrat after his primary victory.

Walker reported Tuesday raising $2.3 million for the month compared with $1.9 million for Evers.

Walker also had more than twice as much cash on hand heading into September. Walker had $4.1 million compared with $1.6 million for Evers.

The election is six weeks away on Nov. 6.

Walker has had a massive fundraising advantage throughout the campaign. He had raised $6.1 million over the first six months of the year compared with just $605,000 for Evers, who was battling through an eight-person Democratic primary.