Walker promises ‘exact same’ insurance guarantee

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker is saying for the first time that he wants to enact the “exact same language” that’s in federal law at the state level guaranteeing insurance for people with pre-existing conditions.

Walker has previously supported a bill passed by the state Assembly, but not the Senate, that guaranteed coverage but was not as expansive as what is currently guaranteed under the federal Affordable Care Act.

Walker wants to repeal the federal law and authorized Wisconsin’s participation in a federal lawsuit seeking to strike it down.

But he told reporters on Thursday in Waukesha that he now wants to enact the same federal protection in Wisconsin.