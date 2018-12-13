Walker to offer $25 million to Kimberly-Clark

Gov. Scott Walker plans to offer paper-products giant Kimberly-Clark Corp. a deal worth $25 million to keep a plant open and save nearly 400 jobs.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports today that the deal will be done using powers Walker currently has but that would be taken away under a bill Republicans passed in a lame-duck session last week. Walker has yet to take action on the bill.

Walker would offer the incentive to Kimberly-Clark through the state’s economic development agency. Under the lame-duck bill, the Legislature, not the governor, would have to approve of such deals in the future.

Walker’s spokeswoman did not immediately return a message seeking confirmation of the Journal Sentinel report attributed to people familiar with the plan.