Walker to take action on lame-duck bills this afternoon

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker plans to take action on a sweeping package of Republican-authored lame-duck legislation that restricts early voting and weakens the powers of the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.

Walker’s office announced the event for noon today at a Green Bay state office building. Walker has repeatedly signaled support for the bills and downplayed bipartisan concerns that they’re a power grab.

Walker has also said he intends to make some partial vetoes, without giving specifics.

The measures give Republicans control of the state jobs creation agency and block Gov.-elect Tony Evers from withdrawing Wisconsin from a multistate lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act.

They also prevent Evers from seeking to withdraw a federal waiver allowing the state to force Medicaid recipients to work to receive benefits.