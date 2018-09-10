Walker tries to change conversation amid flood of bad news

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Embattled Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and his allies are trying to change the conversation of his re-election campaign, as bad news continues to pile up for the two-term Republican incumbent.

A third former Walker Cabinet secretary over the weekend spoke out against the governor, saying his recent comments about transportation are “not factually based.”

The hit from former Transportation Secretary Mark Gottlieb comes as recent polls have shown Walker in a dead heat with Tony Evers or slightly down.

On Monday, the Republican Governors Association tried to come to the rescue, launching its first ad in a $5.7 million TV ad buy for the final two months of the race.

Also on Monday, Walker took to Twitter to accuse Evers, the state schools chief, of not doing enough to close the achievement gap.