Walker weighing bill signings

MADISON, Wis. (AP)–Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker is weighing whether to sign a sweeping package of bills that would weaken the powers of his Democratic successor.

Walker spokesman Tom Evenson said Thursday that the governor was reviewing the bills that passed early Wednesday morning during a rare lame-duck legislative session. The Republican-controlled Legislature approved the measures following overnight debate.

Evenson didn’t give a time frame for when Walker would act. Walker has 10 days to take action once the bills are delivered to him.

Walker’s office worked closely with legislators to craft the measures, but Republican lawmakers made last-minute changes during late-night negotiations.

Walker is getting bipartisan pressure to veto the measures, including from Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers (EE’-vers). Walker has already signaled general support for the legislation.