Walker: We’re working ‘hard’ on Kimberly-Clark

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says it would be easier to call the state Senate back to vote on an incentive package for Kimberly-Clark after the November election, but the company says it wants action by the end of the month.

Walker told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he’s working “hard” on reaching a deal that can get the necessary votes to pass the Senate. But he says it’s going to need bipartisan support.

Republicans have an 18-15 majority, but Republicans don’t have enough votes for an incentive package designed to save one of two Kimberly-Clark plants in the Fox Valley.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that incentives could save a Fox Crossing plant that employs about 500 people.