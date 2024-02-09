Warm Winter Weather Brings Small Madison Area Tornado

(Madison, WI) (AP) The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado was spotted just south of Madison, reportedly the first ever in the state of Wisconsin during the month of February. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports it was the first tornado ever for the state of Wisconsin during the month since records have been kept. Rock County officials received reports in the area where the tornado was reported of about 25 buildings, power lines or other structures damaged. There have been no immediate reports of injuries.

Associated Press