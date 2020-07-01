Warrant Arrests Announced by Sheriff’s Office

(Waukegan, IL) A trio of high bond warrant arrests has been announced by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Donna Ridolfi of Grandwood Park (near Gurnee) was taken into custody on June 24th.

The 42-year-old was wanted on outstanding warrants for DUI-Drugs, as well as obstruction of justice, resisting a peace officer and more. Her bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars.

Devon Davidson and Nyesha Hill of Zion were picked up two days later. The 28-year-old man and 37-year-old woman were both arrested on outstanding warrants for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery, stemming from an incident in Beach Park.

Hill’s bond was set at 400-thousand-dollars while Davidson’s was set at 500-thousand-dollars.