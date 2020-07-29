Warrant Arrests Announced

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced a pair of warrant arrests.

Michael Kaprelian was taken into custody July 20th on an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The 34-year-old Lake Bluff area man also faces unrelated domestic battery charges, and numerous traffic offenses.

Joseph Frawley was arrested three days later on an outstanding warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm. No additional charges have been filed against the 35-year-old Waukegan man.

Both suspects are being held on 250-thousand-dollar bonds.