Warrant Issued in August Homicide

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Police are looking for a Racine man charged with a Kenosha man’s murder. 29 year old Nathan Shaw of Racine allegedly shot and killed 40 year old Nicholas Christman on August 19th outside of a home near the 51-hundred block of 25th Avenue.

Investigators say that Shaw and a 26 year old Kenosha man were robbing a cocaine dealer as he left the home when Christman tackled the second suspect.

That’s when Shaw allegedly shot and killed Christman before fleeing. He is not in custody but the 26 year old is in jail on a probation hold.