Warrants Issued in Waukegan Homicide

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan have issued warrants for two people, wanted in connection with a weekend homicide.

A North Chicago woman in her 60’s was killed during a party Saturday night in the 600 block of McAlister Avenue. Officials say the woman was trying to break up a verbal altercation between two men when she was shot.

A 3-million-dollar first-degree murder warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Damar McDonald, who police believe was the shooter.

A 250-thousand-dollar obstruction of justice warrant has also been issued for 32-year-old Achley Cruz-Oquendo.

No further details about the incident have been released. An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Tuesday (today).