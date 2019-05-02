Warrants Show Father Blames Mother in Child Murder

(Crystal Lake, IL) Unsealed search warrant information shows that the father of a murdered Crystal Lake boy, blamed his mother for his death.

AJ Freund was discovered in a shallow grave in Woodstock last week, a week after being reported missing by Andrew Freund Sr. And JoAnn Cunningham. They have both since been charged in his murder.

Released documents show that Freund Sr. led authorities to the body after being confronted with a recovered cell phone video, allegedly showing the 5-year-old in the aftermath of a beating at the hands of Cunningham.

Investigators say the video, and other cell phone evidence broke Freund Sr. who then provided other details necessary to find the boy’s body.

The parents are due back in court next week.