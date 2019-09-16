Warrant Issued In August Shooting

Gavel

KENOSHA, WI—A Kenosha man has been charged in an August shooting that left a man injured. 49 year old Alphonso Waters faces multiple charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The shooting happened on August 24th outside of a Kenosha bar on 52nd Street. According to police reports, a man and woman left the bar after noticing a man acting suspiciously. The suspect followed them and then attempted to rob them.

After demanding cash, the suspect fired his gun hitting a man in the leg. Waters fled the scene. A 50-thousand dollar warrant was issued late last week.