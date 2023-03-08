Watch: Appointments to Kenosha County Board Committees Spark Controversy

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board meeting Tuesday night featured multiple public comments about appointments to local committees.

The large turnout followed a rally in front of the county building.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman appointed former alderman and local blogger Kevin Matthewson as a media representative to the Local Emergency Planning Committee.

Kerkman told WLIP that the committee helps to plan local responses to environmental emergencies.

Kerkman says that other appointments to the committee will be forthcoming.

The county board sent Mr Matthewson’s and other committee appointments to committee for consideration.

