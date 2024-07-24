Watch: County Committee Gets Update on Kemper Preservation Efforts

Source: YouTube

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Public Works Committee is focusing on the maintenance and restoration of Kemper Center’s historic buildings.

On Monday night, committee members toured the 17 and a half acre grounds and discussed the ongoing five-phase, $1.4 million project aimed at repairing and protecting the structures.

The project, now in its fourth phase, involves tuck-pointing and repairing brick, stone, and windows to meet federal standards.

The county’s 10-year plan addresses water infiltration issues exacerbated by past ineffective repairs, particularly in areas facing Lake Michigan.