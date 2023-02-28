Watch: Kenosha Alderman Decries Lack of West-side Libraries; Another Clarifies Comments About Public Transportation

Credit: City of Kenosha

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council met Monday night in a meeting that was canceled last Wednesday due to the ice storm.

During Alderman’s Comments, 16th District Alderman Dominic Ruffalo said that while building a Children’s Library as part of the new Uptown Kenosha redevelopment is nice, it doesn’t help those who live in the part of the city he represents.

Alderman Ruffalo also decried the lack of available restrooms along Kenosha’s lakefront in the winter.

Another Kenosha alderman is clarifying his comments about the city’s bus system.

8th District Alderman David Mau said that comments that we aired for you on WLIP about “nobody” riding the city’s buses were hyperbole to make a point.

Mau made the comments during a discussion over a measure that will create an app to track and ride the city’s public transportation system.

View the entire meeting here: