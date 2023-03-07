Watch: Kenosha Common Council Approves Firm For Design; Engineering at Kenosha Innovation Center

Credit: City of Kenosha

The Kenosha Common Council took a major step last night when it comes to the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood.

The council voted to approve an agreement with EUA Architects for engineering services on the Kenosha Innovation Center, the first of two planned building in the first phase of construction of the site.

The agreement includes architectural design, landscaping, as well as civil engineering, and more.

The contract is worth just over one million dollars.

Alderman Anthony Kennedy also called for a monument to honor the history of auto manufacturing in Kenosha at the site of the former Chrysler Engine Plant.

Read the agreement: L.1._EUA-Contract

Watch the full Kenosha Common Council here: