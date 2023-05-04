Watch: Kenosha County Approves New Racial & Ethnic Equity Commission Members; Controversy Erupts Over Berg’s Appointment

Source: YouTube

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Controversy brewed over another appointee to the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.

This time however the appointee in question is a County Board Supervisor.

Andy Berg took heat from some fellow members of the county board over a social media post made during a previous election cycle in reference to the military service record of another board member.

That member-John Poole is a Vietnam veteran who received three medals for his service.

County Board Supervisor Terry Rose said that Berg-who is also a vet-could have simply asked Poole for proof of his honorable discharge.

Berg for his part said he should have handled the situation differently and said he has subsequently gone on the record honoring Poole’s service.

Berg’s appointment was ultimately approved on a 16-5 vote. With the other appointees to the commission confirmed this week, it will have a full slate of members for the first time in months.