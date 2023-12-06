Watch: Kenosha County Board Approves Committee To Identify Roads Prone to Dangerous Crashes

Source: YouTube

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board has approved the creation of a Road Safety Focus Committee aimed at identifying roads more prone to crashes.

The creation of the group is a first step towards creating a comprehensive safety action plan meant to fix those “hotspot” crash areas over the next several years.

Kenosha County Board Supervisor Mark Nordigan-who also chairs the county’s public works committee, told the board that the goal is to reduce injury or fatal crashes to zero.

Creating the action plan would be paid for by a $300,000 federal grant.

The focus committee is made up of some 21 members representing each of the municipalities in Kenosha County as well as county government.