Watch: Kenosha County Board Nears Budget Finish Line

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Board is nearing the finish line on the budget process.

At a public hearing Tuesday night, current Kenosha County Sheriff Deputy-and candidate for Sheriff-David Zoerner urged the county board to fund investigator and drug fighting positions in the department.

Supervisor Terry Rose, who also chairs the finance committee, says that the board received the message.

Supervisor Rose also says that the tax levy is one of the lowest in the recent memory.

The Finance Committee approved the budget proposal on a unanimous vote.

The County Board will consider final approval Wednesday.