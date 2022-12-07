Watch: Kenosha County Workers; Citizens Decry Potential Layoffs

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Controversy continues to reign in Kenosha County as fingers are being pointed in multiple directions over a lack of funding for major projects next year.

At Tuesday night’s Kenosha County Board meeting, several county highway workers spoke out.

Recent reports indicated that dozens of those workers may be laid off after the board failed to approve necessary funding.

It’s not clear when the bonding issue-which requires a two-thirds majority to pass-will be resolved.

A combination of layoffs and seasonal closures have been floated as ways to cover the spending gap.

