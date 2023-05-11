Watch: Kenosha Honors Officers In Annual Law Enforcement Ceremony

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha held its annual Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony at the Law Enforcement monument near Kenosha’s public museums.

The ceremony brought together officers and community members from across Kenosha County.

Kenosha Police Chief Patrick Patton told the crowd that the event upholds a promise made to each officer on the force.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Zoerner emphasized the importance of supporting current officers as well.

The sheriff’s department reports that there have been 35 law enforcement deaths in the U.S. so far this year.

Four of those deaths occurred in Wisconsin.