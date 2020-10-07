Watch: Kreuser Tackles Body Cams; Systemic Racism in Budget Address

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser delivered his budget address yesterday focusing on moving the county forward from a difficult period. He says one of the main budget priorities is body cams for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Kreuser also promised to continue work on racial equality including a commitment to launch a Racial Equity Commission in 2021 — a group to be made up of members of the community, working together on the process of tackling systemic racism.

Kreuser also committed to moving the county’s Human Services from the Job Center to an as yet undetermined location in Kenosha’s Uptown Area.