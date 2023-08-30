Watch: KSD Deputy Saves Two People After Car Crashes Into House

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man is charged after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a home while intoxicated.

Ronald Mello-Berrospi has been identified by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s department as the person who was behind the wheel during the crash.

It happened just after 3 AM Saturday near 60th Street and Pershing Boulevard. Deputy Joseph Thomas responded to the scene.

Squad and body cam video shows the car and the home which had caught on fire after the crash.

Deputy Thomas was able to save both the suspect in the vehicle as well as a resident in the home.

As for Mello-Berrospi he faces OWI charges as well as recklessly endangering safety, operating without a valid license, and more.