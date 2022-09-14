Watch: KUSD Begins Mulling Difficult Budget Decisions

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School District is starting the budget process-one that could be controversial given the district’s declining enrollment leading to less state funds coming in.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Beth Ormseth told a budget workshop meeting this week that those realities make potential budget cuts necessary.

Difficult decisions could lie ahead for KUSD on things that many students-and parents-hold dear, such as sports and fine arts.

Board member Todd Price says that cuts in those areas would draw people’s attention to the funding issues.

This year’s KUSD Budget will be voted on at next week’s annual Electors’ Meeting.