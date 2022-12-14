Watch: KUSD Board Debates Preliminary Spending Cuts

Facing a more than nine million dollar budget deficit for 2023-24, Kenosha Unified has released a preliminary list of budget cuts for the next budget.

The board approved the list on a 4-3 vote after various opportunities for input over the past several months, and changes last night.

Among the proposed cuts is a 20 percent reduction of the ESC’s discretionary budgets, with similar cuts to discretionary spending by schools (10 percent for elementary, 15 percent for middle schools, and 20 percent for high schools).

There would also be reductions to the facilities major maintenance budget (50%), and the Technology Refresh Budget (50%) among other changes.

District administration says that additional school funding in Governor Tony Evers’ proposed budget could alleviate these cuts, but it’s anticipated that most of those recommendations will be eliminated in the final state budget.

KUSD’s expected financial crunch is due to the continuing enrollment decline, inflation, and growing healthcare costs.

Watch the discussion here: