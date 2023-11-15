Watch: KUSD Board Gets Update on “Right-Sizing” Options

Source: YouTube

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board took their first official look at the various proposals to close schools to deal with declining enrollment and budget troubles.

The various plans combine elementary, middle, and high school closures and restructuring to best utilize the district’s resources.

Superintendent Dr. Jeffery Weiss told the board that right now services are being spread too thin.

The presentation of different options was preceded by numerous public comments opposing any campus closings.

Dr. Weiss says that one recurring criticism-that KUSD’s declining enrollment is not due to the declining birthrate but for other reasons is simply untrue.

He says that the choice students may make to attend other schools is “well within the margin of error” compared to five years ago.

The board will have another dedicated meeting to the right sizing topic later in November.

A final vote on the matter could come in mid-December.